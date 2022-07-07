Adani Transmission bags the 5S Par Excellence Award

Ahmedabad, July 7, 2022

Adani Transmission Limited, a part of the Adani Group, has been conferred the prestigious 5S presentation award par excellence by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) for proactively adhering to the 5S organisational work system.

The award was received by senior officials of the company at the 8th National Conclave on 5S which was organised by QCFI recently in Goa.

As a part of this conclave, which had as its theme of “5S - A Continual Journey for Business Excellence”, case study presentations and papers were invited in various categories like 5S Implementation, 5S Kaizens, 5S Models, 5S Home, and so on.

As many as 145 teams from across 69 companies like NTPC, Jindal Steel & Power, Godrej, RCF and Schneider participated in the event.

The 5S (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise and Sustain) is a proven Japanese methodology that results in a workplace that is clean, uncluttered, safe, and well-organised to help reduce waste and optimise productivity. It is designed to help build a quality work environment, both physically and mentally. The 5S philosophy applies in any work area suited for visual control and lean production. The principle is critical to employees and is the basis of customers’ first impressions. The 5S system also helps to put the workplace in order by conducting a clean-up campaign and maintain the workplace in perfect condition to improve efficiency.

Out of 34 teams of various business units of the Adani Group that participated, 27 teams received highest category Par Excellence award, which demonstrates the competence in the "Adani Workplace Management System (AWMS)", company officials said.

The foundation of this achievement was laid in 2021 by institutionalising the Adani Workspace Management Academy (AWMA), a system to define the standards of following 5S. AWMA is Adani’s standard of doing 5S and now most of Adani BUs have implemented or are in the process of implementing it at its respective locations, the officials added.

