Adani Portfolio companies complete Rs 15,400 crore primary equity transaction with Abu Dhabi-based IHC

Ahmedabad, May 17, 2022

Abu Dhabi-based global strategic investment company International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) announced today the completion of a Rs 15,400 Crore ($ 2 billion) investment transaction in the Adani Portfolio companies, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

IHC has provided capital to Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd., which are all listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India, through the preferential allotment route.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said: "This strategic expansion of our business aligns with IHC's commitment to broadening and diversifying our investment portfolio. There is no doubt that this transaction will directly and positively impact India's overarching ambition for long-term plans for clean energy. The deal represents 4.87% of the total trade between the UAE and India, which has reached $ 41 billion between 2020 and 2021; the partnership between IHC and Adani Group greatly reflects the economic ties between the UAE and India beyond the oil sector."

India's total electricity generating capacity is more than 390 GW, and renewables exceed 100 GW. Last year at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Indian government announced that by 2030 India's non-fossil fuel capacity would be 500 GW.

IHC’s investment will support and accelerate Adani Group’s growth plan to supply the country with 45 GW (9% of India's non-fossil energy) by 2030, a press release from the Adani Group said.