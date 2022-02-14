Adani Enterprises' attributable consolidated Q3FY22 net loss at Rs 12 crore

Ahmedabad, February 14, 2022

Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Monday reported reported an attributable consolidated net loss of Rs 12 crore in the third quarter of FY22 due to losses in developing businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 297 crore in Q3FY21.

The company's total income increased to Rs 18,963 crore due to improved realisation on the back of higher index prices in the IRM segment.

During the same quarter in the previous fiscal, the total income was Rs 11,787 crore.

EBIDTA during the quarter under review increased by 4 per cent to Rs 977 crore.

"Our strategy of AEL remaining India's fastest multi-industry incubator remains unchanged," said Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group.

"With the IMF recently identifying India as becoming the fastest growing nation coming out of the pandemic, India has the tailwind required to be able to produce multiple companies, both in the digital space and in the physical space, at a pace faster than our country has ever been able to achieve," he added.

Notably, during the quarter, the company took over the operation of Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

"With this, our airports portfolio now includes seven operational airports and one greenfield airport," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also, the firm formed new subsidiary Adani New Industries for business of green hydrogen generation and allied products.

IANS