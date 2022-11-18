Adani denies reports about opening family office abroad

Ahmedabad, November 18, 2022

The Adani Group today denied media reports which suggested that its Chairman Gautam Adani was considering opening a family office abroad, in Dubai or New York.

"There is no truth to this claim. Neither Mr Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas," a statement from the Group said.

"It is extremely unfortunate that this baseless report by Bloomberg has triggered a flood of needless and avoidable speculation in the media," the statement added.

NNN