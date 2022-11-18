Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani
Industry

Adani denies reports about opening family office abroad

NetIndian News Network

Ahmedabad, November 18, 2022

The Adani Group today denied media reports which suggested that its Chairman Gautam Adani was considering opening a family office abroad, in Dubai or New York.

"There is no truth to this claim. Neither Mr Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas," a statement from the Group said.

"It is extremely unfortunate that this baseless report by Bloomberg has triggered a flood of needless and avoidable speculation in the media," the statement added.

NNN

Denial
Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Family Office abroad
Media reports

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in