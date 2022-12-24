9th Session of India-Russia Working Group on Modernization & Industrial Cooperation held

New Delhi, December 24, 2022

The 9th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization & Industrial Cooperation of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation was held here on Friday.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, co-chaired the meeting.

The working group meeting was a part of a series of meetings between the two countries under the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation mechanism.

The Working Group reviewed the results of the eighth working group session in the focus sub-groups identified, namely modernisation, mining and minerals, and fertilisers & chemicals.

The two sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in several areas.

An official release said that this visit was an opportunity to consolidate the partnership between India and Russia.

