IndiGo waives change fees on existing and new bookings made till March 31

New Delhi, March 7, 2020

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced zero change fees on existing bookings for travel from March 12, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

The airline also announced zero change fees on fresh bookings made between March 12, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

The waiver, subject to terms and conditions, is in line with its mission to enable hassle-free travel for its customers, a press release from the airline said.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current corona virus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fees on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period. This will enable our customers to book their flights at affordable fares, with the flexibility of rescheduling, without change fees, if needed. Whilst the corona virus is a very serious challenge for us all, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India’s travel.”

NNN