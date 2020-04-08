IndiGo operates relief flights at own cost to carry medical equipment, supplies

New Delhi, April 8, 2020

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has said that it has been authorised to operate more than 30 relief flights in the country to carry and supply medical equipment and other essential supplies across the country while adhering to all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A press release from the airline said the airline had been allowed by the government to cargo in its planes to fly food, medicines and medical equipment in the battle against the pandemic.

"These flights are being operated by the company at its own cost," the release said.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are humbled and gratified that despite the lockdown, we have so far been authorized to operate at our own cost over thirty emergency relief flights carrying medical equipment and supplies from one part of the country to another."

"We know how critical it is for health workers in every corner of the country to get immediate access to medical supplies, and we are grateful to be allowed to play a role, however modest, in this supply chain.

"Our 27,000 employees are standing just a little bit taller, knowing that we are able to mobilize our resources to make a small contribution to the health and well-being of our nation. The employees of IndiGo would also like to salute our colleagues over at Air India, for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other nationals stranded in foreign countries. It makes us all proud to see aviation professionals stepping forward to respond to the critical humanitarian needs of the hour," he added.

