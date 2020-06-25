IndiGo launches 'flex pay' under which passengers can make deferred payments for flights

New Delhi, June 25, 2020

Low-cost airline IndiGo today announced a Flex Pay scheme for its passengers under which they avail of a flexible payment option for flights.

With the help of Flex Pay, the passengers can secure their bookings by paying only 10% of the total fare amount and defer their payment on an IndiGo domestic flight for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure, a press release from the airline said.

For example, the minimum Flex Pay Payment for a Delhi-Mumbai round trip for four passengers will be 2 segments X 4Pax X INR 400 = INR 3200.

Whilst making the payment of the balance amount corresponding to the booking where a passenger has exercised the Flex Pay Option, the Flex Pay payment paid by the customer upfront will be adjusted against the total booking amount.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flexible option for customer, Flex Pay. We intend to extend this offer for our customers to make their travel more comfortable. Our endeavour is to deliver a hassle-free experience, from the time the customer opens our website to book a ticket until the time they reach their destination. The convenience of customers always matters for us, even in these times, whilst safety remains the biggest priority for us.”

NNN