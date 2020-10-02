IndiGo appoints Gregg Albert Saretsky as Non- Executive Director on its Board

New Delhi, October 2, 2020

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates low-cost airline IndiGo, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Gregg Albert Saretsky as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director as nominee of IGE Group on the Board of the company.

Saretsky, who has a 36-year career, is presently associated with Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation, Ft. McMurray, AB as Director and Chairman of the Board (since June 2018) and Recaro Holding GmbH, Stuttgart, Germany as Director, Advisory Board (since October 2018).

Saretsky has been the President and CEO of WestJet, Calgary, Alberta (Canada) for eight years, from March 2010 to March 2018. In this role, he was responsible for providing strategic direction to the organisation, as well as for financial management of the company. He has been instrumental in playing a pivotal role in management of shareholder and board relations, public relations, internal & external communications, labour relations, and employee engagement. During his term, the size of the airline was doubled, and revenues were diversified from a regional base in Western Canada to a network of more than 100 cities in 17 countries.

Prior to WestJet, Mr. Saretsky was associated with Alaska Airlines, Seattle, Washington (USA) from March 1998 till December 2008. From February 2007 to December 2008, he was Executive Vice-President, Operations and assumed the position of COO with added responsibilities for in-flight, flight operations, dispatch and system operations control personnel and the airline's relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Saretsky holds a degree in Advanced Management International Management from University of Alberta, Banff, Alberta. He has also done MBA - Finance & Marketing and BSc - Microbiology & Biochemistry from University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

M. Damodaran, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gregg Saretsky as a member of the Board of Directors of IndiGo. His wide-ranging experience, and the phenomenal leadership qualities that he has demonstrated in other organisations, will considerably enrich the Board of IndiGo and the performance of the airline.”

Saretsky said, “I am honoured to be part of the Board of IndiGo, an airline that continues to play a significant role in transforming the Indian aviation industry. I look forward to collaborating with the other Board members and contribute towards IndiGo’s growth strategy."

