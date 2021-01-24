IndiGo announces Agra as its 64th domestic destination with flights to Bengaluru, Bhopal

New Delhi, January 24, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced Agra as its 64th domestic destination with direct flights to Bengaluru and Bhopal under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) with effect from March 28.

The addition of Agra as a new destination is part of IndiGo’s strategy to enhance domestic connectivity to fulfil demand from regional centres while enhancing accessibility, a press release from the airline said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to have the Golden Triangle cities mapped on the 6E network, with the addition of Agra as our 64th domestic destination. This will not only enhance connectivity for domestic travellers, but also aid in expanding international air traffic once restrictions are lifted and travel opens up."

"Additionally, these connections will help promote tourism, trade and commerce, with Agra being the home to multiple UNESCO world heritage sites, one of the hubs for leather goods production and known for its food and delicacies," he said.

After securing all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules for Agra, IndiGo will soon take the overall number of domestic destinations in its network to 68 by opening Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot in the coming months, the release added.

NNN