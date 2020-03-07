IndiGo announces 26 new flights from March 29

New Delhi, March 7, 2020

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced 26 new flights on its network, including its first flights on the Patna-Guwahati, Chandigarh-Indore, Lucknow-Bhopal, Lucknow-Raipur and Chennai-Vadodara routes effective from March 29.

From the same date, it will also add frequencies on the Delhi-Dhaka and Kolkata-Dhaka routes, a press release from the airline said.

The airline will also be adding frequencies on the Chandigarh-Delhi, Delhi-Varanasi, Chandigarh-Mumbai, Guwahati-Chennai, Nagpur-Pune and Kolkata-Aizawl routes.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add more choice for our customers with 26 new flights, enhancing our domestic and international connectivity. The domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade and commerce through increased mobility and accessibility. The additional frequencies to Dhaka, will strengthen business ties in the textile and apparel sector between India and Bangladesh. It is our constant endeavour to offer a wide choice of connections coupled with an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience."

