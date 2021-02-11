IndiGo announces 22 new flights across India

New Delhi, February 11, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced 22 new flights on its domestic network with effect from March 28, including on the Agartala-Aizawl under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

A press release from the airline said there would also be new flights on the Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati routes.

IndiGo will be also be commencing flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat and Chennai-Surat.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 22 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the southern, western, eastern and north-eastern regions. The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility. Direct connections between Bhubaneswar and Patna - the ancient cities; Jaipur and Vadodara - the textile hubs; Rajahmundry and Tirupati, the sacred cities, will cater to the travel demand in the cities, alongside promoting trade and tourism. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.

