IndiGo announces 15 new flights connecting metro cities

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced 15 new flights connecting key metro cities in India from March 29.

IndiGo will operate the new flights between Bangalore-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Indore, Chennai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Guwahati, Kolkata-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Chennai, a press release from the airline said.

IndiGo will also commence flights from Patna-Mumbai starting May 15 along with Bangalore-Jaipur and Jaipur-Bangalore starting July 1, the release said.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce 15 new flights, to strengthen our domestic network, while enhancing connections from five metro cities. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. These flights will not only improve accessibility, but also promote trade and commerce through direct connections between Indore-Bangalore, Jaipur-Bangalore, Patna-Mumbai, Indore-Delhi, leading to economic growth for all cities involved."

"We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled network," he added.

