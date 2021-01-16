IndiGo adds Leh as its 63rd destination

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today said it would add Leh in Ladakh as its 63rd domestic destination with the introduction of daily flights from Delhi with effect from February 22.

Leh, the capital of Ladakh is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventurous activities, Buddhist Monasteries and festivals.

The destination attracts tourist from April to September.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to begin expansion of our domestic network beyond the pre-Covid levels. This will also be our first destination amongst the seven regional stations we announced recently. We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country.”

Kumar further added, “IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine."

