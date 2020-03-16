India's wholesale inflation rate slows down to 2.26% in February 2020

New Delhi, March 16, 2020

India's annual rate of inflation, based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), slowed down to 2.26 per cent for the month of February 2020 as compared to 3.1 per cent for the previous month and 2.93 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

An official press release, citing provisional data released here today, said the official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of February 2020 declined by 0.6% to 122.2 from 122.9 for the previous month.

It said the build-up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.92% compared to a build up rate of 2.75% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The release said that the rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of Food Articles from Primary Articles group and Food Products from Manufactured Products group decreased from 10.12% in January 2020 to 7.31% in February 2020.

Acccording to it, for the month of December 2019, the final WPI stood at 123.0 as compared to 122.8 reported on January 14, 2020. The annual rate of inflation based on the final index thus stood at 2.76% as compared to 2.59 as reported on that date.

