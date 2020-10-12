India's sequential retail price inflation spikes in September

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

India's sequential retail price inflation spiked in September to 7.34 per cent from 6.69 per cent in August, official data showed on Monday.

The data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that India's consumer food price index (CFPI) during the month under review rose to 10.68 per cent against 9.05 per cent reported for August 2020.

The CFPI readings measure changes in retail prices of food products.

IANS