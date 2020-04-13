India's retail inflation rate declines to 5.91% in March 2020

New Delhi, April 13, 2020

India’s retail inflation rate declined further to 5.91 per cent in March 2020 from 6.59 per cent in the previous month, thanks to a fall in food prices, official data released here today showed.

The retail inflation rate was 2.86% in the corresponding month of last year.

According to an official press release, citing the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.09% in rural areas and 5.66% in urban areas, making for a combined rate of 5.91% in March 2020.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at 8.88% in rural areas and 8.59% in urban areas, adding up to a combined rate of 8.76% in March 2020, as compared to 10.81% in the previous month an 0.30% in the same month of the previous year.

IANS adds:

Product-wise, prices of vegetables, eggs, meat, fish and pulses pushed the retail inflation higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Prices of vegetables in March increased 18.63 per cent, meat and fish by 9 .15 per cent, eggs by 5.56 per cent and pulses and their products by 15.85 per cent.

Similarly, the prices of the 'fuel and light' category rose to 6.59 per cent on a YoY basis.

