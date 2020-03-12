India’s retail inflation declines to 6.58% in February 2020

New Delhi, March 22, 2020

India’s retail inflation rate declined to 6.58 per cent in February 2020 from 7.59 per cent in the previous month, thanks in the main to lower food prices, official data released here today showed.

The retail inflation rate was 2.57 per cent in February 2019.

According to an official press release, citing the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.67% in rural areas and 6.57% in urban areas, making for a combined rate of 6.58% in February 2020.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at 10.37% in rural areas and 11.51% in urban areas, adding up to a combined rate of 10.81%, as compared to 13.63% in the previous month and -0.73% in the same month of the previous year.

