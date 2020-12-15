India's November merchandise exports fall by 8.74% YoY

New Delhi, December 15, 2020

Rising coronavirus cases and subsequent lockdowns in key export markets dragged India's merchandise exports lower by 8.74 per cent in November, official data showed on Tuesday.

The country's merchandise exports during the month under review receded to $23.52 billion from $25.77 billion in November 2019.

"Cumulative value of exports for the period April-November 2020-21 was USD 173.66 billion as against USD 211.17 billion during the period April-November 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 17.76 per cent in dollar terms," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on the basis of preliminary data.

"Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in November 2020 were USD 19.29 billion, as compared to USD 19.37 billion in November 2019, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.40 per cent."

IANS