India's May WPI food inflation eases to 2.31%

New Delhi, June 14, 2020

India's annual WPI Food Index eased to 2.31 per cent in May from a rise of 3.60 per cent in April, official data showed on Monday.

However, the Centre did not release the complete set of WPI figures for May due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on data collection.

Besides, the data showed that overall WPI recorded a fall of (-) 3.21 per cent in May 2020 from 0.42 per cent rise in March.

In a note, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said: "Due to limited information available for the month of April 2020, the provisional figures of May-2020 are compared with final figures of March, 2020."

"The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of May, 2020 declined by (-2.24 per cent) to 117.7 (provisional) from 120.4 (Final) for the month of March, 2020."

IANS