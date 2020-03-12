India's industrial output grows by 2% in January 2020

New Delhi, March 12, 2020

India's industrial output grew by 2 per cent in January 2020 as compared to the level in the same month of the previous year, official data released here today said.

An official press release, citing the data, said the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for January 2020 stood at 137.1.

The cumulative growth for the period April-January 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 0.5%.

According to the release, the Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for January 2020 stood at 124.3, 137.6 and 155.6, respectively, with corresponding growth rates of 4.4%, 1.5% and 3.1% as compared to January 2019.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-January 2019-20 over the corresponding period of 2018-19 was 1.0%, 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

The release said 11 of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during January 2020 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The industry group ‘Manufacture of tobacco products’ showed the highest growth of 22.8% followed by 14.1% in ‘Manufacture of basic metals’ and 9.0% in ‘Manufacture of furniture’. On the other hand, the industry group ‘Printing and reproduction of recorded media’ showed the highest negative growth of (-) 16.3% followed by (-) 11.6% in ‘Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products’ and (-) 10.6% in ‘Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’.

The release said the growth rates in January 2020 over January 2019 were 1.8% in Primary goods, (-) 4.3% in Capital goods, 15.8% in Intermediate goods and (-) 2.2% in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods. Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables recorded growth of (-) 4.0% and (-) 0.3%, respectively.

