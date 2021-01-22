India's forex reserves dip by $ 1.839 billion to $ 548.242 billion

Mumbai, January 22, 2021

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 1.839 billion to $ 584.242 billion during the week ended January 15, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here today.

The country's forex reserves had gone up by $ 758 million to a new high of $ 586.082 during the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had decreased by $ 284 million to $ 541.507 billion during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves reduced by $ 1.534 billion to $ 36.060 billion, while its special drawing rights went down by $ 4 million to $ 1.512 billion.

The country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $ 17 million to $ 5.163 billion, the bulletin added.

