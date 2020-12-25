- Home
Business & Economy
India's forex reserves by $ 2.563 billion to new high of $ 581.131 billion
Mumbai, December 25, 2020
India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $ 2.563 billion to a new high of $ 581.131 billion during the week ended December 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here today.
The country's forex reserves had dipped by $778 million to $ 578.568 billion during the previous week.
In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had risen by $ 1.382 billion to $ 537.727 billion during the week.
Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves went up by $ 1.008 billion to $ 37.020 billion while its special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $ 12 million to $ 1.515 billion.
The country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $ 160 million to $ 4.870 billion, the bulletin added.
