India's December merchandise exports slip by 0.80% YoY

New Delhi, January 2, 2021

Lockdown measures in some of the key export markets subdued India's merchandise exports in December 2020, preliminary data showed on Saturday.

Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month receded by 0.80 per cent to $26.89 billion from $27.11 billion in December 2019.

"India's merchandise exports in December 2020 was $26.89 billion, as compared to $27.11 billion in December 2019, a marginal fall of 0.80 per cent," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.

"Exports during April-December 2020-21 were $200.55 billion, as compared to $238.27 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 15.8 per cent."

IANS