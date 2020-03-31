India's core industries grow by 5.5% in February 2020

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

India's eight core industries, which have a combined weight of 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew by 5.5 per cent -- an 11-month high -- in February 2020 over the same period in 2019.

An official statement said the combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 132.9 in February 2020. Its cumulative growth during April- February, 2019-20 was 1.0%.

According to it, coal production, which has a weight of 10.33% in the IIP, increased by 10.3% in February 2020 over February 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2% during April to February, 2019-20 from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 6.4% in February 2020 from February 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.0% during April-February 2019-20 from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 9.6% in February 2020 from February 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 4.8% during April-February 2019-20 from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04%) increased by 7.4% in February 2020 over February 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 0.3% during April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.9% in February 2020 over February 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 4.1% during April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) declined by 0.4% in February 2020 from February 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per centduring April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) increased by 8.6% in February 2020 over February 2019. Its cumulative index increased by1.8% during April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 11.0% in February 2020 over February 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8% during April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

