India's core industries decline by 6.5% in March 2020

New Delhi, April 30, 2020

India's eight core industries, which have a combined weight of 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), declined by 6.5 per cent in March 2020 as compared to the same month in the previous year.

An official statement said the combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 137.0 in March, 2020. Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2019-20 was 0.6%.

According to it, coal production, which has a weight of 10.33% in the IIP, increased by 4.0% in March 2020 over March 2019. Its cumulative index declinedby 0.5% during April-March 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 5.5% in March 2020 from March 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.9% per cent during April-March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 15.2% in March, 2020 as compared to March 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.7 per cent during April-March, 2019-20 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 0.5% in March 2020 as compared to the same month last year. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2% during April-March 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) declined by 11.9% in March 2020 as compared to March 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7% during April-March 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) declined by 13.0% in March 2020 over March 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 4.2% during April-March 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 24.7% in March 2020 as compared to March 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8% during April-March 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) declined by 7.2% in March 2020 as compared to March 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 1.0% during April-March 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

