India's August industrial deceleration eases on sequential basis

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

India's industrial activity showed signs of a rebound as August deceleration rate in factory output eased on a sequential basis, official data showed on Monday.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to subdue India's factory output on a year-on-year basis.

As per the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the contraction in factory output eased to (-) 8 per cent in August from (-) 10.77 per cent reported for July and (-) 1.4 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

IANS