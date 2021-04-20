IndianOil to supply oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

Public sector oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has said that it has begun the supply of 150 metric tonnes of oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

The first batch of the lifesaver medical grade oxygen was dispatched yesterday to Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, New Delhi at a time when the national capital is facing a shortage of oxygen.

A press release from IOC said that, in the face of the massive surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has diverted the high-purity oxygen used in its Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Unit to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen at its Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex. The throughput of the unit has also been scaled down for a more critical cause, the release said.

IndianOil Chairman S M Vaidya reiterated IndianOil’s unstinted support to the country at this critical hour in every possible way.

“All through the pandemic, our prime focus has been to ensure the supply of essential fuels 24X7. We have also stepped up the production of raw material for PPEs, and we are now providing life-saving medical oxygen to hospitals. Our expertise and assets, including refineries, pipelines, petrochemical units, bottling plants, terminals and aviation fuel stations, will continue to serve the people despite the stiff challenges," he added.

As the Covid cases in the country continue to rise, the demand for medical-grade oxygen too is growing rapidly. The current initiative by IndianOil aims at supporting the States in fighting the battle against Covid-19, the release added.

