Indian Railways float revised tender of semi-high-speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets

New Delhi, September 21, 2020

Indian Railways today said they had floated the revised tender for semi-high-speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets.

The tender is for 3-phase propulsion, control and other equipment along with bogies for train sets, an official press release said.

The tender has been posted here. The pre-bid meeting is on September 29, it said. The tender opening date is November 17.

According to the release, the main features of the tender are as under:

I. Train sets shall be manufactured at ICF/Chennai, RCF/Kapurthala and MCF/Raebareli

II. It shall be local (indigenous) tender.

III. Two-stage, reverse auction shall take place.

The revised tender is In line with Government of India’s preference for Make In India policy, the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75%.

It is the first big tender under revised DPIIT norms of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, having at least 75 % domestic components, the release said.

"This tender is now a Domestic Tender. Only the companies registered in India can apply and will have to quote in Indian Rupee," the release added.

The Government had last month cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of the 44 rakes of the Vande Bharat Express trains.

The decision came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender.

The Chennai-based ICF had invited bids for procurement of electric traction kits for Train 18, the country's first self-propelled train without locomotives. Train 18 was manufactured by ICF, which is owned by the Indian Railways, with over 80 per cent indigenous materials and was rolled out in October 2018 amidst much fanfare.

The train was later re-christened as Vande Bharat Express and was introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, in February last year. In October last year, the second Vande Bharat Express train was introduced between New Delhi and Katra.

In November 2019, the railway board gave the go-ahead to ICF to resume manufacturing of the semi high-speed trains. Subsequently, the ICF had called for bids for procuring electric traction kits for 44 train sets. Each set of trains has got 16 coaches.

In December last year, Indian Railways had planned to complete the production of 44 more new rakes on India's 75th Independence day. All the coaches of Vande Bharat Express have a stainless steel car body equipped with automatic doors with sliding footsteps, on-board computers for train control and remote monitoring. The coaches also have a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi and comfortable seating arrangements.

