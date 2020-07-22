Indian markets open on negative note

Mumbai, July 22, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex opened at 38,178.07 and touched a high of 38,199.27 and a low of 37,709.74 after closing on Tuesday at 37,930.33. It was trading in the morning at 37,865.85 down by 64.48 points or 0.17 per cent.

Shares of Bajaj Finance, ITC, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel went up during the morning trade.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,231.20 after closing on Tuesday at 11,162.25. It was trading at 11,138.85 in the morning.

IANS