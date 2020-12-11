Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, December 11, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Friday.

The Sensex opened at 46,060.32 and touched a high of 46.177.78 and a low of 46,024.76 points.

It was trading in the morning at 46,150.23, up by 190.25 points or 0.41 per cent from its Thursday's close of 45,959.88.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 13,512.30 after closing at 13,478.30 yesterday. It was trading at 13,543.15 in the morning.

IANS