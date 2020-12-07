Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, December 7, 2020

The Sensex opened at 44,099.92 points and touched a high of 45,172.09. The Sensex touched a low of 45,024.47 points.

The Sensex was trading in the morning at 45,144.54 points up by 64.99 points or 0.14 per cent from its Friday's close at 45,079.55 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 13,264.85 points after closing at 13,258.55 points.

The Nifty was trading at 13,281.00 points in the morning.

IANS