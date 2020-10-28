Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, October 28, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesdday.

The Sensex opened at 40,664.35 points which was also the high point. It touched a low of 40,406.17 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 40,522.10 points.

The Sensex was trading at 40,578.68 points, up by 56.58 points or 0.14 per cent, this morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,922.60 points after closing at 11,889.40 points yesterday. It was trading at 11,875.30 points in the morning.

IANS