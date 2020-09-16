Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, September 16, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.

It opened at 39,161.01, touched a high of 39,161.40 and a low of 39,037.96. It was trading this morning at 39,075.68, up by 31.33 points or 0.08 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 39,044.35.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,538.45 points after closing at 11,521.80 yesterday. The Nifty was trading at 11,540.70 in the morning.

IANS