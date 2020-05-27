Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, May 27, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex opened at 30,793.11 points and touched a high of 30,825.18 points. It touched a low of 30,643.41 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex had closed at 30,609.30 points.

The Sensex was trading at 30,650.43 points up by 41.13 points or 0.13 per cent in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,082.20 points after closing at 9,029.05 points.

The Nifty was trading at 9,050.35 points in the morning.

IANS