Indian equity markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, August 19, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 38,727.89 points and touched a high of 38,788.51 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 38,528.32 points. It was trading at 38,728.79 points up by 200.47 points or 0.52 per cent this morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,452.15 points after closing at 11,385.35 points yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 11,439.75 points in the morning.

IANS