Indian equity markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, May 13, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

It opened at 31,841.87, touched a high of 32,845.58 and a low of 32,334.81.

The Sensex was trading in the morning at 32,379.49, up by 1,008.37 points or 3.21 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 31,371.12.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,584.20 after closing at 9,196.55.

The Nifty was trading at 9,463.65 points in the morning.

IANS