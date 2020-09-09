Indian equity markets open in red on Wednesday

Mumbai, September 9, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex opened at 37,998.56 points and touched a high point of 38,209.35 and a low of 37,980.69 points. On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 38,365.35 points.

The Sensex was trading at 38,193.00 in the morning, down by 172.35 points or 0.45 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 11,218.60 points after closing at 11,317.35 points. It was trading at 11,250.75 points in the morning.

IANS