Indian equity markets open in red

Mumbai, August 12, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,321.13 points which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 38,125.81 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex had closed at 38,407.01 points. It was trading at 38,257.08, down by 149.93 points or 0.39 per cent, in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note.

IANS