Bombay Stock Exchange
Bombay Stock Exchange
Business & Economy

Indian equity markets open in green and slide

IANS

Mumbai, October 7, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday and later went down.

The Sensex opened at 39,633.19, touched a high of 39,633.41 and a low of 39,450.82.

It was trading at 39,519.50 down by 55.07 points or 0.14 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 39,574.57 in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,679.25 after closing at 11,662.40 points. It was trading at 11,656.30 in the morning.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in