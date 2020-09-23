Indian equity markets open in green

Mumbai, September 23, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

It opened at 38,124.94 points and touched a high of 38,140.07 and a low of 37,954.63.

The Sensex wass trading at 38,068.58 in the morning, up by 334.50 points or 0.89 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 37,734.08.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,258.75 after closing at 11,153.65 points yesterday. It was trading at 11,254.45 in the morning.

IANS