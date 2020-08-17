Indian equity market turns choppy after initial gains

Mumbai, August 17, 2020

Amid volatility, the key Indian equity indices faltered after opening in the green on Monday, with the BSE Sensex trading with minor gains.

At 10.22 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 37,938.44, lower by 61.10 points or 0.16 per cent from the previous close of 37,877.34.

It even fell below the previous close during the intra-day trade to touch an intra-day low of 37,734.14 points. It opened at 38,062.07 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,119.38.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,206.95, higher by 28.55 points or 0.26 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Tata Steel, while the major losers were the State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

IANS