India ranked in the top 50 nations in Global Innovation Index

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

India has climbed four spots to be ranked 48th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2020 rankings.

The country was at the 52nd position in 2019 and 81st in the year 2015. "It is a remarkable achievement to be in a league of highly innovative developed nations all over the globe," an official press release said on Wednesday.

The WIPO had also accepted India as one of the leading innovation achievers of 2019 in the central and southern Asian region, as it has shown a consistent improvement in its innovation ranking for the last 5 years.

According to the release, the consistent improvement in the global innovation index rankings could be attributed to the "immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public & private research organizations".

The scientific departments like the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in the enriching the national innovation ecosystem, the release added.

"The NITI Aayog has been working tirelessly to ensure optimization of national efforts in this direction by bringing policy-led innovation in different areas such as EVs, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space, alternative energy sources, etc.

"The India Innovation Index, which was released last year by the NITI Aayog, has been widely accepted as the major step in the direction of decentralization of innovation across all the states. A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India’s position in global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog, including the global innovation index.

"India must aim high and double its efforts in improving its ranking in the global innovation index. The call for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister could only be realized if India punches above its weight class and compete with global superpowers in developing scientific interventions.

"It is time that India brings a paradigm shift and aims to be in the top 25 countries in the next global innovation index rankings," the release added.

