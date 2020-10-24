IGL to facilitate conversion of diesel generators to natural gas

New Delhi, October 24, 2020

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited has said that it would facilitate conversion of existing diesel-run gensets to natural gas by offering an appropriate solution to existing users in residential, commercial and industrial complexes in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Gurgoan.

This follows the recently-announced measures due to enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) area to combat rising air pollution, under which the use of diesel gensets is banned.

A.K. Jana, Managing Director, IGL, said, “In view of the ban on usage of diesel gensets due to enforcement of GRAP measures, a large number of users are considering converting their existing diesel gensets to gas. As an organization committed to offering clean energy solutions to our stakeholders, we have put a system in place to capture the requirements and facilitating their communication with technical team offering eco-friendly solution for the same”.

A press release from IGL said a link has been set up on the company's website, where those interested in getting their gensets converted to gas can fill the details along with the capacity required. The interest in conversion of genset to gas can also be conveyed on the 24-hour helpline numbers of IGL – 1800 102 5109 or 1800 180 5109.

Highlighting the advantages of running genset on gas, Amit Garg, Director (Commercial), IGL said, “Apart from environmental benefits, the initiative of conversion of existing diesel genset to gas is expected to reduce operational cost of running power back up gensets by upto half at current level of prices if run on full capacity. The one-time cost incurred on conversion can be recovered in a year and a half, depending on the usage”.

The generators in most residential complexes can be connected to gas very easily as the complexes are already connected with gas pipeline network of IGL. Due to online supply, the users would not have to make any arrangement for procurement as well as storage of liquid fuels and the installation area shall remain clean.

Apart from promoting usage of natural gas in generators, a promotional campaign through various media platforms is already underway to push the usage of CNG in automotive segment. Joint promotional campaigns highlighting the advantages of CNG are being undertaken along with vehicle manufacturers.

Latest figures indicate that around 8,000 vehicles are being added to the CNG fleet every month and the numbers are steadily growing due to cost advantage. CNG offers over 62% savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG is around 40%, the release added.

