IGL reduces CNG and PNG prices

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) today reduced the selling prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in a move that will come as a major relief to its customers.

The decision follows the notification by the Government of India reducing the prices of domestically produced natural gas, a press release from IGL, the largest CNG distribution company in the country, said.

The revision in price would result in a decrease of Rs 3.20 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi and Rs 3.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of Rs. 42.0 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.75 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on April 3.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be Rs 56.65 per kg, in Karnal would be Rs 49.85 per kg and in Rewari & Gurugram would be Rs 54.15 per kg.

As a bonanza for its domestic consumers, IGL has announced a cut in its domestic PNG prices with effect from April 1. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by Rs 1.55 per scm from Rs 30.10 per scm to Rs. 28.55 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 28.45 per scm, which has been decreased by Rs 1.65 per scm from Rs 30.10 per scm.

In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 28.60 per scm, which has been decreased by Rs 1.55 per scm, the release said.

IGL is supplying PNG to over 9 lakh households in Delhi and over 4.5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari.

The revision in retail prices of CNG and PNG have been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost as a result of the reduction in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government, the release said.

In order to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refueling during off-peak hours, a special cash back scheme of Re 0.50 per kg is also offered for CNG fueling done only at IGL CNG Stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am.

With the revised price, CNG would offer over 56% savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol-driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel-driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over 32%.

Meanwhile, rationalised CNG services of IGL for public fueling shall continue during the lockdown period primarily to meet the requirements of emergency and essential service vehicles. A total of 276 CNG stations are being run during this period, the release added.

