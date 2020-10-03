IGL cuts CNG, PNG prices after govt. reduces prices of domestically produced natural gas

New Delhi, October 3, 2020

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) today reduced the selling prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG), consequent upon the recent notification of Government of India reducing the prices of domestically produced natural gas.

A press release from IGL, the largest CNG distribution company in the country, said the revision in price would result in a decrease of Rs 1.53 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi and Rs 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs. 42.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on October 4.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be Rs 56.55 per kg, in Karnal and Kaithal would be Rs 50.68 per kg, in Rewari and Gurugram would be Rs 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur would be Rs 59.80 per kg.

The company has also cut its domestic PNG prices with effect from tomorrow across all cities in which it is operating.

The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by Rs 1.05 per scm from Rs 28.55 per scm to Rs. 27.50 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 27.45 per scm, which has gone down by Re 1 per scm from Rs 28.45 per scm.

In Karnal and Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 27.55 per scm, which has been reduced by Rs 1.05 per scm. The revised PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 28.20 per scm, and in Muzzafarnagar would be Rs 32.75 per scm.

IGL is supplying PNG to around 9.5 lakh households in Delhi and around 5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and PNG have been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost as a result of the reduction in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government. IGL had been maintaining continuous and uninterrupted supply of clean fuels – CNG and PNG during the entire lockdown period during the pandemic and has drawn up extensive plans for expansion across its areas of operation," the release said.

In order to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refueling during off-peak hours, a special cash back scheme of Re 0.50 per kg is also offered for CNG fueling done only at IGL CNG Stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am. For domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 is available when they use self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile app.

With the revised price, CNG would offer over 62% savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over around 40%. After revision in prices, domestic PNG would be around 15% economical as compared to LPG at current level of prices in Delhi on energy equivalent basis, apart from offering experience of convenience and uninterrupted contactless supply during the times of pandemic, the release added.

NNN