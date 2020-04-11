ICICI Bank deploys mobile ATM vans in Delhi NCR and Chennai

Mumbai, April 11, 2020

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has deployed mobile ATM vans at residential colonies in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.

This would enable people to withdraw cash conveniently and safely at their doorstep without having to venture out far from their premises during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, a press release from the bank said.

The bank will shortly ply similar mobile ATM vans in Mumbai, Noida and some districts in Uttar Pradesh, the release added.

