Honda debuts in 180-200cc segment with Hornet 2.0

Mumbai, August 27, 2020

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today made its entry in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment with its Hornet 2.0.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said the new motorcyle was "inspired by the dreams of the new age customers and their passion for riding."

"With its advanced technology and thrilling performance, the new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India," he said.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI Engine, best in class features like golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience."

A press release from the company said the Hornet 2.0 has been developed with six new patent applications.

"To ensure utmost sense of control while taking on the streets, Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual, Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS. The mono shock rear suspension gives an excellent riding experience while cornering and provides supreme stability.

"An ultimate combination of advanced technology and superior image is the Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork - a first in sub 200cc segment," it said.

The release said the motorycle has an Engine Stop Switch which can be used to turn off the engine during brief stops with the flick of a switch. It said the Hazard Switch will ensure safety of riders in low visibility conditions.

Other features include wider tubeless tyres for better road grip and handling.

The digital negative liquid crystal meter displays information like gear position, service due and battery voltmeter and comes with customizable brightness.

The bike is powered by a new Bharat Stage VI compliant higher capacity and advanced 184cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, the release said.

"It offers strong acceleration and quick response in all the speed conditions through optimization of intake and exhaust components. Specially designed to give a thrilling performance, Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque. Smooth power delivery is ensured with a roller rocker arm which helps in reduction of friction losses. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency and giving a superior fuel efficiency.

"As another industry first, Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Hornet 2.0," it said.

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. It is priced at Rs. 126,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana), the release added.

NNN