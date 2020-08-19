HCC-DBL JV wins Rs. 1,335 crore Rail Vikas Nigam order

Mumbai, August 19, 2020

Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) today said that it had, in a joint venture (JV) with Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL), been awarded a Rs.1,335 crore contract by the Rail Vikas Nigam, for construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works under package–9 of the new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand.

HCC's share in the JV is 60%, that is Rs.801 crore, a press release from the company said.

"This is an item rate contract for construction of 8.04 km long rail line involving 6.4 km long main tunnel and 6.3 km long escape tunnel, 2 major bridges and one minor bridge, 2.2 km long yard and a station at Karanprayag. The work is to be completed in 50 months," the release said.

Arjun Dhawan, Group Chief Executive Officer, HCC said, “This is our third order win this quarter. RVNL’s 125 km new broad gauge rail line from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag will boost tourism, trade and connectivity for pilgrims between the five districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.”

It comprises 17 tunnels, 16 major railway bridges and 12 new stations. The rail line will connect to the new trade centres and will pass through many famous places connecting Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar, Karnprayag, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli, the release added.

