Guide to Shopping in EMIs on Amazon & Flipkart

Mumbai, August 22, 2020

India has always been an interesting and profitable market for both domestic and foreign manufacturers. Electronic products, especially, have a huge following in India wherein most new products are launched in the Indian market in a bid to get a larger customer base.

In recent times, online shopping has witnessed unprecedented popularity across different demographics of shoppers. Almost everybody is shopping online now, and the recent pandemic and resultant lockdown has resulted in increasing the dependency on online shopping. From groceries to apparel to electronics to necessities, all product categories are seeing increased demand from online shopping channels now.

Online shopping channels have also grown significantly with the increasing options for payments available with consumers today. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Card enables cardholders to access a range of benefits and offers while shopping online on e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

On Amazon, no cost EMI facilities are available on a wide range of products if you shop using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card. Even on Flipkart, EMI Card enables people to access a host of deals that would have been impossible to acquire through any other payment means.

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, online shopping on Amazon and Flipkart is a significantly improved experience. Read on to learn more about the benefits and features of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

1. With the EMI Card, you can now easily shop online even without a credit card, unlike earlier where, while shopping on Flipkart, EMI Card benefits were only available with premium credit cards

2. You can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card to shop across most online stores as well as more than 84,200 partner offline stores

3. When you first get the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, you are able to avail a pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh that you can use to immediately begin shopping on Flipkart with Bajaj Finance

4. You can always keep an eye on your Card through the online customer portal and stay informed regarding your payments, outstanding dues and other details

While these benefits are accessible by everybody using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, there are several benefits available specifically for using the Bajaj EMI Card for online shopping on Amazon and Flipkart. Read on to learn more about these.

1. Flexible Repayment Tenure:

On Flipkart, Bajaj Finance makes online shopping very convenient by offering a flexible repayment tenure for your EMIs. The amount paid towards purchasing your favourite products can be repaid as no cost EMIs, on which no interest charges pile up, over a period of time ranging from 3 to 24 months. You can choose the duration of repayment and the amount of EMI you will pay over that period of time at the time of purchase.

2. Minimal Documentation:

To begin shopping on Flipkart with an EMI Card, you need to only submit the most basic documentation. You can avail the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card by providing only your identity proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, a cancelled cheque, a duly signed ECS mandate, and passport size photographs of yourself. Once you have availed the Card by submitting all these documents, you are not required to submit any further documents, not even for the purpose of authorizing your purchase using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

3. No Additional Charges upon Foreclosure:

Most loans require you to provide additional fees for foreclosing before paying EMIs as er the pre-decided EMI payment tenure. However, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, you can foreclose by paying all your dues simply after making the first EMI payment. No additional charges will be levied at the time of foreclosure.

4. Easy Application Process:

For shopping on No Cost EMI at Flipkart with Bajaj Finance Card, you are simply required to share all the requisite details online and fill out the application. You are eligible for availing the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card if you have a regular source of income, a good credit history with no payment defaults, a savings or current bank account in India and address proof for residing in India. Through Finserv MARKETS, you can check your eligibility, submit the documents required as part of the KYC process, pay a minimal amount as fees and have your application approved and your Card issued.

5. Increased Convenience for Online Shopping:

Considering the rage of online shopping, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card simplifies the process significantly. Online shopping usually lets consumers avail a range of offers and discounts that they can get through no other shopping channels and with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, customers can get more offers, deals and discounts than ever before. Premium products can be purchased on Amazon no cost EMI option and even by making a zero downpayment. These facilities ensure that you can buy your coveted products for a fraction of their retail price.

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, online shopping on Amazon and other e-commerce sites is now even more simpler and faster, not to mention extremely convenient.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, business dealings, purchase or any other decision or action on the basis of this content.)

NNN